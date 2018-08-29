Recall of CVS nasal spray expanded; now including baby oral gels

(RNN) – A voluntary recall of nasal spray sold at CVS has been expanded, and is now including baby oral gels made by the same company that manufactures the spray.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the expansion of an initial limited recall of CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist from earlier this month, which was due to microbial contamination, to include all lots of nasal products and baby oral gels "currently within expiration" that were manufactured at Product Quest Manufacturing LLC's Florida facility.
The CVS nasal spray was recalled in the first place because Lot # 173089J was found to have been contaminated with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which the FDA warns could be fatal to people with conditions including cystic fibrosis or immune system disorders, and to babies and young children.
The FDA said products affected by the expanded recall aren't known to be infected with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, but Product Quest Manufacturing LLC decided to include them "out of an abundance of caution."
The manufacturer hasn't received reports of adverse reactions from bacterial infection, but those who bought the recalled products should stop using them and return them to the place of purchase.
The FDA said consumers with questions about the recall can contact Product Quest Manufacturing LLC at 704-939-4342.
