Rebuilding continues in the Terrace one year after Harvey

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Over the last year, the thousands forced from their homes during Hurricane Harvey have been tasked with rebuilding. While the Bayou State did not see the majority of flooding, one community in Southwest Louisiana felt the force of the storm. We visited the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood of Lake Charles, where just a year ago families were rescued from their flooded homes.
It was August 28, 2017, when first responders, family, friends, and even strangers waded through the Terrace area as the water continued to rise. Over the next several days and weeks, the water receded, and volunteers helped with cleanup efforts.
After a quick drive through the neighbor exactly one year after the storm, it may seem like all is well. Closer inspection would show otherwise.
Neighbors Diane Johnson, Rev. Joe Welcome and Clifton Stevens among others met at Maudry Alfred’s house a year after their homes took on water.
"Too late for us to moving anything water was already going," said Welcome as he remembered back to the storm.
While a few in the neighborhood had flood insurance, most did not. This area of Lake Charles is not deemed a flood zone requiring the insurance and with no history of massive flooding, many residents felt it safe to do without.
So when the flooding occurred during Harvey, they hoped the parish would qualify for federal disaster assistance. Calcasieu Parish never made that list.
"The initial insult was flood water and then a lot of us were hopeless because we didn't have insurance,” explained Diane Johnson, “Then an organization came in to say that we're here to help and get you restored."
The Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church (LA-UMC) has been working to restore homes in Lake Charles.
"In disaster situations, we are usually one of the first in and generally the last out, and I think that's what you are seeing here in the Lake Charles area," said Rev. Dr. Tom Dolph, Superintendent of the Lake Charles District of LA-UMC.
The group, funded through grants and donations, reports it's worked 126 cases in the Lake area stemming from Harvey, with 55 of those cases open. One of those, is the home of Rev. Joe Welcome.
"Just done this work, about 3 months ago, and this is what's happening to it," Welcome said as he steps of a piece of new flooring in his home. The boards have begun to separate and buckle in some rooms.
Welcome says there's additional work to be done, but a crew hasn't been by in a while.
"It's been two months now since they've been over here," he says.
We heard a similar story next door where Denny Williams showed us his ceiling tiles recently installed. He pointed to gaps in certain areas and uneven trim work in other rooms. Williams questions the skills of those sent to do repairs, calling them very young.
When asked when crews were expected back, Williams wasn’t sure, saying he hasn’t been told when the work will be completed.
Reverend Laraine Waughtal, Director of Mission and Outreach with UMC, tell us the initial work done to repair homes just after Harvey, was not overseen by LA-UMC but by another organization.
"There were some contractors who had worked previously who do not have the proper licenses required by the parish and the state," she explained.
She tells 7News when UMC began managing repairs, new criteria were put in place for all contractors.
She also reports volunteers do work on homes, some of those as young as in Junior High. Waughtal says young volunteers make up only 6-percent of those helping with Harvey relief through UMC, and they are overseen by adults and never work alone.
As far as the timeline for repairs and the gaps in work some homeowners report, Dolph says they are at the mercy of available workers and funding.
"Obviously things slowed down and they don't go, not only to a homeowner's satisfaction, but to ours either,” said Dolph, “but we do whatever we can to make sure that as soon as we can we get that back on track.”
Dolph says it's an unfortunate truth about disaster relief - in the beginning countless volunteers lend a hand and donations flow in but that assistance declines as the weeks go by.
“Harvey is a year out. It's long not been the 'new kid on the block.' Our number of volunteers is shrinking, contractors are busy doing their own thing. There was a lot of damage in Texas which takes some of the professionals out of our reach,” explained Dolph, “…the longer we get out from an event, the more difficult it is to not only meet needs in a timely manner, but just to do so at all."
Dolph says LA-UMC is sympathetic to the frustrations of homeowners and promises them one thing:
"Just because it's tough doesn't mean we're going to stop doing it," he said.
It's the promise Terrace homeowners want to hear and the action they hope to see.
"We will hold them accountable until what was supposed to have been done, gets done," said Johnson.
LA-UMC continues to ask for support to help with Hurricane Harvey relief, for more on how you can provide assistance visit their web site.
