LCPD asking for public’s help in identifying suspect

LCPD asking for public’s help in identifying suspect
Suspect caught on surveillance camera entering unlocked vehicle
By Hannah Daigle | August 29, 2018 at 11:24 AM CDT - Updated August 29 at 11:24 AM

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that poses a public safety concern, according to Lt. Richard Harrell with LCPD.

On Aug. 7 a suspect got into an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Frazer Street. The alleged suspect can be seen parking his silver car on the street and approaching the victims vehicles.

Suspect caught on surveillance camera entering unlocked vehicle
Suspect caught on surveillance camera entering unlocked vehicle (LCPD)
Suspect caught on surveillance camera entering unlocked vehicle
Suspect caught on surveillance camera entering unlocked vehicle (LCPD)

LCPD is asking for your assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kirt Farquhar at 337-491-1520.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.