LCPD asking for public’s help in identifying suspect

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that poses a public safety concern, according to Lt. Richard Harrell with LCPD.
On Aug. 7 a suspect got into an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Frazer Street. The alleged suspect can be seen parking his silver car on the street and approaching the victims vehicles.
LCPD is asking for your assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kirt Farquhar at 337-491-1520.
