Inmate apparently admits to hate-crime killing in intercepted letter to white supremacist group

MURFREESBORO, TN (WTVF/CNN) - A white man accused of killing an black man by setting him on fire may have admitted to the crime in a letter.
A letter intercepted by deputies from an inmate at the Rutherford County Jail is at the center of an arson-related murder, a crime that prosecutors said appears to have been motivated by hate.
"The defendant poured an accelerant onto the victim and ignited it and, as a result of that, the victim did die," District Attorney Jennings Jones said.
John Carothers is accused in the arson murder of 40-year-old Robert Miller in March at a home in Murfreesboro.
Investigators believe Carothers targeted Miller, but a motive remained a mystery until deputies flagged a letter allegedly written by Carothers at the jail and addressed to a white supremacist group.
"The sheriff's department found the letter in the outgoing mail. It is a very helpful piece of evidence," Jones said.
The disturbing letter reads in part, "I believe the Bible is about white people and for white people. I am in the Rutherford County Jail for burning a black man I set on fire with lighter fluid poured on his head."
“The motive does matter,” Jones said.
This is the first time the district attorney has commented publicly about the case. He said murder is murder.
"Murder is not something we tolerate. Singling out a person because of their belief or because of their skin color, that makes it just a little bit worse," Jones said.
There is not a specific hate crime law in Tennessee, but Jones said he could pursue a hate crime enhancement if Carothers is found guilty at trial, which would bring a harsher sentence.
Carothers has been found competent to stand trial, and indications are the letter is in his handwriting.
He remains locked in the county jail and with his mental evaluation complete his case will now finally be bound over to the grand jury.
