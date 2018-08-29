FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms continue

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the day today expect scattered showers and storms. These storms are already firing up this morning producing a couple of rumbles of thunder. Showers and storms are expected to continue to move inland through the day hindering the high temperature from getting out of the 80s. Be sure to grab the umbrella or rain jacket as you head out the door.
Showers will remain scattered through the evening hours eventually fizzling out after sunset when we lose that daytime heating. Overnight, temperatures will drop down in the mid 70s and continue to feel humid.
Expect much of the same through the day on Thursday. With showers starting in the morning along the coast and spreading inland through the day. Showers and storms are expected to be a little more scattered through the day with less coverage across Southwest Louisiana. This will allow temperatures to get up to the 90s through the afternoon. Showers will again begin to fizzle out after sunset when we lose daytime heating.
Scattered showers will continue through this holiday weekend. Sunday showers and storms will move from the Southeast through our area as an area of tropical moisture moves across South Louisiana. This will increase moisture across the area allowing for storms to continue into Monday of next week.
Out in the tropics the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area off the African coast for development in the next 5 days. The area only has a 30% chance of development. The area being watched does not have any thunderstorm in the activity as we are still watching and waiting for the storms to move off the African coast.
