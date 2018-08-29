First Alert Forecast: Low rain chances today but higher this weekend

Southwest Louisiana (KPLC) -Today should not see as many showers and storms. We already had some coastal showers this morning, but those should rain themselves out. Later this afternoon, most of the rain will be to our west in Texas. There will likely be some clouds around, but there should not be as much rain, and we could see some sunshine!
Through the evening hours, the rain chances will remain low. I do not expect any rain after sunset. It should be a nice evening. However, it will still be very warm and muggy. You should not need an umbrella if you are doing anything after work or school today.
Overnight, there will still be some cloud cover, but most of the clouds will clear away. Temperatures will cool down after sunset but will still be warm and muggy during the night. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Not much will change for Thursday. I have lowered the rain chances to 30% for the day. There will still be a few small showers around, but the better chance remains along the coast. North of I-10 may not see any rain at all. Hence, the lower rain chances. Afternoon temperatures should reach the lower 90s.
The lower rain chances today and Thursday do not help out drought situation. By this weekend, there could be more rain to help us out. We are in a deficit with our rainfall totals so far this year. In fact, we are over three inches below where we should be. To put it into perspective, we had about 18 more inches of rainfall this time last year. So, some afternoon showers could be a good thing!
By Friday the rain chances will go back to 40%. Therefore, not everyone will see rain. The rain will be scattered, likely in the afternoon. If you do get caught under one of these showers, there could be some local heavy rainfall. By the time sunset rolls around, the rain chances begin to drop back down.
The normal summertime weather pattern will continue into Labor Day weekend. If you’re making any plans, be sure to have an indoor plan alternative just in case. The rain will likely take place in the afternoon with hot temperatures. It does not look like a washout, so I would not cancel any plans just yet.
Out in the tropics, there is no potential development the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean. In the Atlantic, there is an area coming off the coast of Africa as a tropical wave that could develop into a tropical depression. The National Hurricane Center has a 50% chance of development in the next five days. We are nearing the peak of hurricane season, so always make sure you are prepared.
