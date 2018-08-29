Employee sheds new light on kidnapping incident

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - During the early hours of Saturday morning, Shiva Kumar was doing his friend a favor and covering his shift at work as a cashier at the Valero gas station on La. 14. He says it was just a normal night, nothing out of the ordinary. But the morning quickly became bizarre when police say a kidnapping suspect brought his victim to the station to refuel and use the bathroom.
“They came to pump number two here and the girl came inside and asked for the restroom key.”
Kumar says the victim headed to the back of the store and made contact with another woman already shopping. She expressed that she was in immediate danger. That woman then went up to Kumar and wrote a note on a brown paper bag saying, “Call 9-1-1 for the lady in the back.”
Kumar says he became worried after he finished pumping gas and came inside unable to find the victim.
“The guy was worried and was looking all around the gas station here and there,” Kumar says.
Kumar called the police and they arrived in a matter of minutes, they then identified the alleged kidnapper as Juan Carlos Saucedo.
Daquan Bartie, a frequent customer at the Valero store, happened to come during this intense moment.
“When I was standing outside the store, three state troopers had pulled up on me and they were like ‘hey! you need to wait right there and put your hands up’ and i was like ‘oh my god, what’s going on?’ ”
Bartie says police took statements from the victim.
“She looked terrified, and bruised up and everything,” Bartie said.
“She was telling the cops that she was kidnapped and she was crying a lot. So you know, this was a very bad situation for Louisiana,” Kumar added.
Kumar was humble about his role in helping the victim. He says we should always be ready to help someone in need.
“If this situation happened with any guy, or small girl, or human being, anyone... it’s an opportunity to help a person, that’s it.”
