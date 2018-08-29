40,000 bees swarm Times Square hot dog stand

NEW YORK (RNN) – It was all the buzz in Times Square this week.
More than 40,000 bees swarmed one of the city’s popular hot dog stands.
The bees were just looking for a new home, said NYPD Bees, the official Twitter account of the NYPD beekeeper. Surprise, the NYPD has an official beekeeper or two.
“Much like New Yorkers, in the summer the bees feel that the hive is just too....crowded,” NYPD Bees tweeted. “So they take off for a little relocation.”
The bees didn’t disrupt things for too long on Tuesday.
It took an NYPD beekeeper about 45 minutes to vacuum up the bees for relocation. Soon, Times Square was back to its normal buzz.
“No tourist was harmed and no bee was left behind,” NYPD News tweeted.
Not only are the NYPD Bees good with bees, but they’re good with puns too, unleashing a swarm of jokes on the Big Apple.
In any case, this certainly was a honey of a story.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.