Beauregard Traffic Amnesty Program ends Friday

“We’re always looking for ways to help the community and get them out of some trouble that they may not have meant to be in,” says LeStage. “Sometimes they don’t know that their license has been suspended, sometimes they forgot they got a ticket... so this is kind of friendly reminder that ‘look, if you have forgotten about a ticket, you put it off, you let it go, come in now and we will waive the late fee, we will help you get your license back.' You are not going to go to jail if there is a bench warrant. We will help clear that up. This is the time to do it.”