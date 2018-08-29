DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Traffic Amnesty Program ends Friday, Aug. 31. The program was brought back for the second year by the Beauregard District Attorney’s Office.
DA James LeStage says drivers throughout the parish with suspended licenses or citations on their record can get a second chance through the program.
“People have to go to work, they have to take family and themselves to doctors appointments," says LeStage. "We don’t want them worried they will be pulled over and thrown in jail for driving under suspension. So we are trying to help them get their license back or not get it suspended in the first place.”
LeStage says the idea came from one of his assistants, who saw the program’s success in another DA’s office.
“We’re always looking for ways to help the community and get them out of some trouble that they may not have meant to be in,” says LeStage. “Sometimes they don’t know that their license has been suspended, sometimes they forgot they got a ticket... so this is kind of friendly reminder that ‘look, if you have forgotten about a ticket, you put it off, you let it go, come in now and we will waive the late fee, we will help you get your license back.' You are not going to go to jail if there is a bench warrant. We will help clear that up. This is the time to do it.”
He says last year, they were able to help around 40 people. This year, 50.
“I’m glad we were able to help that many people," says LeStage. "If there are more out there, and there are, there are a lot of people who haven’t paid tickets. So, like I said, this is their opportunity to come now, no questions asked. We aren’t going to throw you in jail or ask the sheriff’s office to come and arrest you on a bench warrant. This is your time to come take care of it, move on, get your driver’s license, and get back in good standing.”
LeStage says those who want to see if they are applicable for the program can call the DA’s traffic department at 337-463-5578.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.