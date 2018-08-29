Beauregard Parish historical museum recently added to Louisiana list of endangered historical places

MERRYVILLE, LA (KPLC) - A Beauregard Parish historical museum was recently added to Louisiana’s list of “Most Endangered Historical Places."
Elaine Winn, a volunteer at the Merryville Historical Museum, submitted the landmark to Louisiana’s Trust For Historic Preservation due to damage to the back wall of the building.
“Protect your treasures," Winn said. "There’s so many buildings and structures that are torn down instead of being taken care of properly I mean…just take care of your history.”
She says submitting a site to Louisiana’s Trust for Historic Preservation is exactly what needed to be done.
“The biggest impact that the list can have for resources is the publicity being able to raise awareness about the threats its facing and also that its important to the communities." said Brian Davis, the executive director of the Louisiana trust. “It really is a critical point that if something isn’t done quickly it won’t be there for the future.”
Below is a list of this year’s endangered places.
- Baskin High School Building (1926) - Baskin, Franklin Parish
- Bogalusa Coca-Cola Bottling Plant (1930) - Bogalusa, Washington Parish
- Villa de la Vergne (1780s) - Covington, St. Tammany Parish
- Fisher Municipal Buildings (1900-1914) – Fisher, Sabine Parish
- Old East Carroll Parish Courthouse (1901) - Lake Providence, East Carroll Parish
- Hodges Gardens (1950s) – Florien, Sabine Parish
- Badin-Roque House (1770s) – Natchez, Natchitoches Parish
- Merryville Museum and Collection - Merryville, Beauregard Parish
- Bright-Lamkin-Easterling House (1890) - Monroe, Ouachita Parish
- Chennault Aviation Museum and Collection (1942) - Monroe, Ouachita Parish
- Roque House (1797) - Natchitoches, Natchitoches Parish
- New Orleans' Traditional Neighborhoods (est. 1718) - Orleans Parish
For information on the Merryville Historical Museum ,visit http://www.merryvillemuseum.com/
