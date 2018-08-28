Two shot in home invasion on McKinley Street

By Johnathan Manning | August 28, 2018 at 5:08 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 5:08 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a shooting on McKinley Street.

On Aug. 25, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Lake Charles Police Department responded to the 3500 block of McKinley in reference to a home invasion with shots fired, according to Lt. Richard Harrell. Upon arrival Officers located two white male victims injured.

Harrell said that the investigation revealed that two unknown black males forced their way into the residence at gunpoint, where the victims were shot.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their non-life threatening injuries, said Harrell.

The investigation continues.

Initial Officer: Police Officer Emberly Ledoux

Lead Investigators: Detective Sergeant John Russell

