Students conduct anti-gun violence fashion show

BOSTON (WHDH/CNN) – A back-to-school anti-gun violence fashion show was held in Boston on Monday.
Models wore bulletproof vests, gas masks and body armor.
Participants also wore shirts encouraging people to vote, in an effort to change gun laws in the country.
The show was put on by "Change the Ref."
The organization was created by Manuel Oliver, the father of 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, who was killed in the parkland, FL, school shooting in February.
