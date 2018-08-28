Nurse under investigation, not seeing patients after anti-vaccine post

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - A nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital is being investigated for posting about a patient’s condition on an anti-vaccination Facebook page.
Inside the Houston hospital, a little boy between the ages of 1 and 3 years old has tested positive for the highly infectious disease measles.
A pediatric intensive care nurse posted about the boy’s condition on an anti-vaccine page titled "Proud Parents of Unvaccinated Children – Texas."
The page appears to have since been taken down.
"I saw my first measles case this week. The kid was super sick, sick enough to be admitted to the ICU, and he looked miserable. By no means, am I changing my vax [vaccine] stance, and I never will," wrote the nurse in part.
Later, in the comments, the woman wrote she "thought about swabbing his [the patient's] mouth and bringing it home to my 13 y.o. [year-old]."
The screenshots were shared by concerned parents on the hospital’s Facebook page, and the hospital responded that it is investigating the situation.
The hospital confirms the nurse is currently not seeing patients.
Local health officials who are investigating the boy’s measles case say the disease is a rarity in the United States, which is directly attributed to effective vaccines.
"Vaccines save lives. That's why we recommend the flu shot, that's why we recommend the schedule for children and that’s why my own kids get vaccines," said Dr. Umair Shah, executive director of the Harris County Health System.
So far this year, there have been seven confirmed cases of measles in Texas. The boy’s case could be the eighth.
"Measles is such a concern because one, it's preventable. We have vaccination that can prevent it. And two, it's so easily transmittable to someone else," Shah said.
The boy recently traveled internationally, and officials say it’s possible he contracted the disease overseas. He is still being treated at the hospital.
The Texas Board of Nursing says the nurse in question is currently in good standing with its licensing board.
The hospital says it can't comment on whether she has had her vaccines.
All hospital staff are strongly encouraged to obtain the recommended vaccines, and those who do not may be limited in the scope of treating patients.
