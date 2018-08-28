LCPD: Around 45 brought to area hospitals since Friday after ingesting synthetic marijuana

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Around 45 people have been brought to area hospitals since Friday after having reactions to synthetic marijuana, local authorities say.
In what he calls a “disturbing trend,” Lt. Richard Harrell, said in a news released that the Lake Charles Police Department has handled 30 incidents in which a person has quickly become unconscious after ingesting synthetic marijuana.
Harrell said the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is also reporting cases and Acadian Ambulance has transported around 45 to area hospitals.
Synthetic marijuana was banned on Aug. 15, 2010.
Harrell said it comes packaged as “K2” and “Spice,” although the current brands possibly causing the new health concerns may be labeled “Bubblegum” and “Gumbo.”
“It seems there are additional dangers to this already dangerous substance,” Harrell said. “This creates a health concern for our citizens as the majority of the cases handled by law enforcement eventually find themselves in our local hospitals.”
Harrell said the Combined Anti-drug Task Force (CAT) is working to understand what is making the substance even more dangerous and locate the source.
“As with all illegal narcotics, this should not be consumed by anyone,” Harrell said. “The Lake Charles Police Department and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to stay away from these products and to be alert if you know anyone who uses these products and call 911 immediately.”
