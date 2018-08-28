Lake Charles police searching for men, truck involved in multiple burglaries

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects and a truck suspected to be involved in multiple burglaries.
The men, who were driving what appears to be a 1997 to 2003 four-door Ford F-150 Lariat, are suspected of stealing items from three businesses, according to a news release from Lt. Richard Harrell, with the Lake Charles Police Department.
Harrell said the suspects stole fence panels for a dog kennel from a business in the 2900 block of Common Street around 9:27 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2018. They also stole rims and tires off a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban at a business in the 2700 block of Power Center Pkwy. around 12:47 a.m. on Aug. 22 and stole a Honda push more from a business in the 500 block of E. Prien Lake Road around 1:25 a.m. the same morning.
The truck appears to be white with a darker color along the bottom, Harrell said. The truck has a dark bug guard on the front of the hood and a one-piece, white, fiberglass bed cover.
Harrell asked anyone with information to contact Det. Kirt Farquhar at (337) 491-1456 ext. 5322 or (337) 491-1520 or email him at kfarquhar@cityoflc.us
