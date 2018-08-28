Lake Charles police searching for men, truck involved in multiple burglaries

Authorities say men stole fence panels, tires, mower

Lake Charles police searching for men, truck involved in multiple burglaries
Lake Charles police searching for men, truck involved in burglaries
August 28, 2018 at 1:49 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 1:49 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects and a truck suspected to be involved in multiple burglaries.

The men, who were driving what appears to be a 1997 to 2003 four-door Ford F-150 Lariat, are suspected of stealing items from three businesses, according to a news release from Lt. Richard Harrell, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Harrell said the suspects stole fence panels for a dog kennel from a business in the 2900 block of Common Street around 9:27 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2018. They also stole rims and tires off a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban at a business in the 2700 block of Power Center Pkwy. around 12:47 a.m. on Aug. 22 and stole a Honda push more from a business in the 500 block of E. Prien Lake Road around 1:25 a.m. the same morning.

The truck appears to be white with a darker color along the bottom, Harrell said. The truck has a dark bug guard on the front of the hood and a one-piece, white, fiberglass bed cover.

Harrell asked anyone with information to contact Det. Kirt Farquhar at (337) 491-1456 ext. 5322 or (337) 491-1520 or email him at kfarquhar@cityoflc.us

Lake Charles police searching for men, truck involved in burglaries
Lake Charles police searching for men, truck involved in burglaries
Lake Charles police searching for men, truck involved in burglaries
Lake Charles police searching for men, truck involved in burglaries

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.