Lake Charles police searching for men, truck involved in multiple burglaries

Harrell said the suspects stole fence panels for a dog kennel from a business in the 2900 block of Common Street around 9:27 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2018. They also stole rims and tires off a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban at a business in the 2700 block of Power Center Pkwy. around 12:47 a.m. on Aug. 22 and stole a Honda push more from a business in the 500 block of E. Prien Lake Road around 1:25 a.m. the same morning.