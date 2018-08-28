Indiana man turns himself in after school lockdowns in Beauregard Parish

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - Four DeRidder schools went on precautionary lockdown as police searched for a man nearby Monday.
Maden reportedly came to DeRidder a few weeks ago and police say he was escaping a robbery charge in Indiana.
Maden currently is facing a battery charge in Beauregard parish.
“While he was here he became involved in a domestic disturbance,” Chief John Gott with DeRidder Police, said.
The latest charge is reportedly physical dispute with family this weekend.
"They kept getting in each other's face, my son turned his back to turn his step-sister, Briana Shell, the boy's girlfriend, to get their stuff to get out, by that time, the boy sucker-punched my son," Linda Ohsner-Yancey, the victim’s mother, said.
After a fight Aug. 26, Maden allegedly left the home where it happened.
“He made it out the front door like 10 seconds before the cops showed up,” Alex Yancey, victim, said.
Monday, police got a tip that Maden could be in the North Fusha Drive area. Which sent four DeRidder schools on precautionary lockdown.
“Since then, however, he has came and turned himself into the police department. We have gotten lots and lots of tips from the community and I believe that’s why he just decided turned himself in. He figured he wasn’t going to get away with anything around here,” Gott said.
“I’m glad he’s been caught,” Yancey said.
Gott said Maden could be extradited back to Indiana as soon as the next few weeks.
