LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Buying a boat can be a big investment, so you want to make sure you do everything you can to take care of it.
However, in the midst of hurricane season, we know that we can’t always protect them during a big storm.
West Marine is partnering with Lake Charles Sail and Power Squadron to host a hurricane prep class for boaters on Wednesday, August 29.
The event is free to the public, and will be held at 3106 Kiwanis Drive in Lake Charles from 6 to 7 p.m.
Boat owners can get all of the information you need to be prepared for a storm or hurricane.
There will also be raffle prizes and giveaways but sign up for the event is required.
For more information or to register visit their page on Eventbrite, HERE.
For a list of tips on how to help your boat weather the storm, click HERE.
If you have any questions, you can call West Marine at (337) 479-8077.
