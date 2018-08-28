FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers continue through this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Overnight, we will be warm and muggy again with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 70s. We will likely still feel like the 80s through much of the night. Rain chances will be pretty small, but I can’t rule out a pop-up coastal shower.
Into Wednesday, we can expect a day pretty similar to Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are looking to be more numerous with a 60% chance of rain through the day. These showers will also be scattered and not everyone will see the rain.
This pattern of scattered afternoon showers continues through the rest of this week and even into next week as our summer-time pattern sticks around. Temperatures will continue to reach the 90s through the week and lows will drop into the mid to upper 70s.
Out in the tropics the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of thunderstorm activity and is giving it a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.
Meteorologist Gabrielle Espinosa
