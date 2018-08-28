First Alert Forecast: Rain chances remain high for the rest of the week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Overnight, there will still be some cloud cover, but most of the clouds will clear away. Temperatures will cool down after sunset but will be warm and muggy during the night. Wherever we saw rain has a chance to see some patchy fog in the morning. I have the rain chances at 20% tonight, since we could see some coastal showers.
Not much will change for Wednesday and Thursday. There will be more afternoon showers and storms likely. At times there will be heavy rainfall and frequent lightning in the thunderstorms. Most of the rain will occur in the afternoon, but there could be a few morning showers as well. Rain chances will be slightly higher, ranging from 40-60%.
With all the rain in the forecast, it should help this slight drought we are in. We are in a deficit without rainfall totals so far this year. In fact, we are over three inches below where we should be. To put it into perspective, we had about 18 more inches of rainfall this time last year. So, having all this rain could be a good thing!
By Friday the rain chances will go back to 40%. Therefore, not everyone will see rain. The rain will be scattered, likely in the afternoon. There could be some local heavy rainfall as well. By the time sunset rolls around, the rain chances begin to drop back down.
The normal summertime weather pattern will continue into Labor Day weekend. If you’re making any plans, be sure to have an indoor plan alternative just in case. The rain will likely take place in the afternoon with hot temperatures. It does not look like a washout, so I would not cancel any plans just yet.
Out in the tropics, there is no potential development the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean. We are nearing the peak of hurricane season, so always make sure you are prepared.
