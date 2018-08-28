Father says ‘void in heart’ after daughter shot, killed

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - Yesterday, 24-year-old Marquita Wright, a dispatcher for the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, was shot outside of her home. While authorities are doing all that they can, it is the family that is facing the consequences of her death.
Wright was a mother of three, her children all under the age of five.
Her father says they are currently residing with her grandmother. He still can’t fathom why someone would take a mother from her children.
“I’m almost speechless and I have this void in my heart because that was my oldest child and I just don’t understand why someone would want to take her life,” Otis Harris Jr. said.
In the meantime, the DeRidder Police Department, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police are working together to find out what happened.
“Wwell there’s not a whole lot to tell at this point in time,” DeRidder Police Chief John Gott said. “We are taking a look at some persons of interest.
"We’re looking at following up with leads and double checking and triple checking everything.”
Police say more information will be released once everything is confirmed.
Both the family and authorities ask anyone with information to contact the DeRidder Police Department, Beauregard Sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.