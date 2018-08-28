Break out your basic fall outfits, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back starting today

(WIS) - Break out your scarves, flannel, and Ugg boots, Starbucks has an announcement on your favorite fall drink.
The popular coffee shop chain announced Tuesday that Pumpkin Spice Lattes will be available in U.S. and Canadian stores on Aug. 28. The release date was one of many speculated during a fall-themed storm of internet rumors last week.
In addition to the PSL, Starbucks is also bringing back the fan favorite Salted Caramel Mocha introducing a few treats from the bakery: a maple pecan muffin, a blueberry muffin, and a wise Owl Sugar cookie.
And this year is a milestone year for the drink affectionately known as the "PSL" - the beverage turns 15 years old. For a trip down memory lane, Starbucks shared their top things to know about the famous PSL:
- The original handcrafted PSL was born in 2003 in the Liquid Lab, a secure research and development space at Starbucks headquarters in Seattle
- It was the brainchild of Peter Dukes, director of espresso brand management at Starbucks (also known as the “father of PSL”)
- During the development process, the team brought real pumpkin pies into the Liquid Lab, even pouring espresso shots on top to find the perfect flavor
- One of the original ideas for the name was the “Fall Harvest Latte” (the FHL?)
- PSL is made with real pumpkin and the spices include cinnamon, ginger, clove and nutmeg
- When it first launched in 2003, the PSL was only available in 100 Starbucks stores in Vancouver and Washington, D.C.
- The PSL is now Starbucks top-selling seasonal beverage of all time
- Since it first launched, it’s now available in nearly 50 countries throughout the Americas and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) regions
- Everyone’s favorite Twitter personality, @TheRealPSL, came on the scene in 2014 (along with his cat, Ginger!), and became Instagram verified in 2015
- During the fall, customers express their #PSL enthusiasm with an average of 3,000+ tweets per day!
- This year, we created our first Facebook group, the Leaf Rakers Society, as a gathering place for fall fanatics to celebrate (and anticipate) their favorite season
- PSL is easily customizable! Customers can try it with an alt-milk like soy, coconut or almond; order it iced or as a Frappuccino; try it with an extra shot of our Signature Espresso or with our delicious Blonde Espresso; or even add Pumpkin sauce to their Latte, Chai or Cold Brew!
- Bonus: You can get the flavors of PSL in your grocery aisle, too!
Gather your group of besties and line up at the beverage behemoth beginning next week.
