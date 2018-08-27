18-wheeler runs off highway near Iowa

IOWA, LA (KPLC) - An 18-wheeler wrecked on I-10 eastbound near Iowa just before 8 a.m., according to Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police.
The vehicle ran off the highway in between Lake Charles and Iowa, says Anderson. The vehicle normally carries liquefied petroleum but was mostly empty. The spillage of diesel and gas was minimal.
Anderson says the cleanup is underway. I-10 traffic will not be affected.
The driver did not suffer any serious injuries.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.