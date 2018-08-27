Video: ‘Are you guys Illuminati or Mason?’ Two women arrested after wild chase, ranting

OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI (WISN/CNN) - Two women were arrested earlier this month after a wild chase and loads of ranting, all of which was caught on video.
After a brief traffic stop, during which a woman demanded to see the officer’s ID, the woman drove off and the chase was on.
A second car with flashers joined, and both drivers lead deputies on a chase through the village of Belgium.
At one point, a deputy tried to lay down stop sticks and nearly got hit by the driver of the SUV.
The SUV driver eventually pulled over. "Let me see your hands!" the deputy told her.
"See my hands. Don’t shoot me, in Jesus' name. You have no power authority over me," the woman said. "I want to see some ID. Before you step near the vehicle, I want to see some ID."
Deputies shattered a window and handcuffed the driver. The ranting continued.
"Are you guys Illuminati or Mason? Are you guys Illuminati or Mason?" she asked them.
They eventually got her on the ground.
“Pain is gain. In Jesus name, pain is gain,” she said.
She also called the cops “witches and warlocks" and chanted some unknown words.
"You’re mad because you can’t hurt me in the physical realm," she also told the officers.
Deputies found the driver of the other car and also arrested her.
Two women - Jennifer Deskins of Alabama, and Jessalyn Zubia of Tennessee - are facing charges connected to the case. They are expected back in court on Sept. 4.
Copyright 2018 WISN via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.