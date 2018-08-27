Topsy homicide suspect’s truck found in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The truck of the man accused in a Topsy homicide has been located, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.
Investigators are searching for David Wade Clark, 28, in reference to the death of Devin Marc Sanders on Aug.10.
Just before noon on Aug. 14, the Lake Charles Police Department found Clark's truck in the Big Lots parking lot on Highway 14, said Ivey.
Investigators believe Clark is still in the area.
Anyone with information on Clark's location should call the Jeff Davis Sheriff's office at 821-2100 or 821-2106.
