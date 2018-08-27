Police: Sex offender exposes himself to casino waitress, restaurant manager

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police say they arrested a man on obscenity charges on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018.
Lt. Richard Harrell said casino security reported that a suspect, Lionel Coleman, 60, exposed himself to a waitress and a restaurant manager.
Harrell said Coleman is a registered sex offender and has been arrested several times for obscenity in Texas and Louisiana.
Coleman was arrested on one count of obscenity and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Judge Robert Wyatt bond at $25,000.
