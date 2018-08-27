Man arrested after reportedly trying to run over police officer

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been apprehended after reportedly trying to strike a police officer with his car, according to Lt. Harrell with the Lake Charles Police Department.
The Lake Charles Police Department responded to a weapons complaint at Suffolk Manor apartments the morning of Aug. 11, said Harrell. Officers were advised that a male was walking around the complex with a weapon and had threatened the caller.
When officers arrived, the subject was fleeing the location in a white Crown Victoria, said Harrell. Officers stopped a police unit across the roadway to stop the subject from fleeing. More officers were walking to the scene when the subject refused to stop, and drove onto the neutral ground and almost struck an officer approaching on foot, according to Harrell.
Harrell said the subject then went around the marked police unit and traveled across Lake Street where he struck an iron fence and lost control in a field. The suspect then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Dane Merril Darbonne, Jr., 28.
On Aug. 15 a warrant was prepared on the charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Judge David Ritchie signed the warrant with a bond of $325,000.
On Aug. 17, at 9:38 a.m., the LCPD SWAT team located Darbonne at his employment and placed him under arrest.
