Lake Charles attorney nominated to federal judge seat

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles attorney James Cain has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as federal judge for the Western District of Louisiana.
If confirmed by the senate, Lake Charles Attorney James Cain Jr. will replace Judge Patricia Minaldi who took a disability retirement after an alcohol-related disease.
The 53-year-old Cain is an attorney with the law firm of Loftin, Cain and LeBlanc.
Cain graduated from McNeese and was admitted to the bar in 1993 after graduating from Southern University Law Center. He entered into private practice in 1994. Cain has extensive courtroom experience having practiced for 24 years in federal and state courts.
Cain's nomination comes nearly a year after a diverse committee began interviewing nine candidates who applied for the judgeship that came open when Minaldi received a disability retirement.
Minaldi served on the federal bench for 14 years before she retired. The nomination of Cain by the president will go to the Senate Judiciary Committee, then to the full senate for confirmation.
Cain says he is honored and humbled to be nominated but will withhold further comment until he is confirmed.
Those familiar with the process say the senate confirmation schedule varies depending on the senate’s workload - but the confirmation process is likely to go into next year.
