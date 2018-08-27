High speed chase ends with DWI arrest

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troopers from Troop D entered into a high-speed chase with a black Dodge pickup at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 25, according to Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police.
Anderson says that the truck was seen traveling 82 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone on LA 14 near Holmwood.
After the truck refused to stop it accelerated to speeds of 100 miles an hour before coming to a stop in a field at the end of Nunez Road in Bell City, says Anderson.
The driver, identified as Michael A. Thomas, then exited the vehicle and fled on foot where troopers were able to establish a perimeter around the area with the help of Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Anderson says.
Sgt. Anderson says the Sheriff's Office deployed a canine unit which was able to locate and apprehend Thomas.
Thomas has been charged with a DWI fourth offense, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding, and driving under suspension.
