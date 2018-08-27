Florida man demands cash, donuts during Krispy Kreme robbery attempt

Police said Siwatu Wright told them he was just trying to get a donut from Krispy Kreme’s secret menu.(Source: Alachua County Jail)
By Jordan Smith | August 27, 2018 at 5:42 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 5:42 PM

(RNN) - Demanding cash seems to be the standard operating procedure when committing a robbery.

But a 45-year-old Florida man decided money wasn’t enough.

Police in Gainsville, FL, told WGFL that Siwatu Wright went to a Krispy Kreme shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday, demanding $10s, $20s and donuts.

Police say the clerk who greeted him was shocked by his demands. She didn’t respond, so the suspect repeated himself.

The clerk then called for a coworker to join her and the suspect made his demands again. At that point, the two ladies alerted a man working in the back of the shop.

He asked the suspect to leave, so he did.

Officers picked him up a short distance away from the store. They took him back where all three clerks identified him.

Police said the would-be robber admitted to asking for $10s and $20s. He also told them he was just trying to get a donut from Krispy Kreme’s secret menu.

The Alachua County Jail shows Wright faces a charge for unarmed robbery. His bond is $10,000.

