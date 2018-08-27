FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances are back every day this week

(KPLC) - After last week when we saw minimum rain every day, that will now change this week. Starting today, we will see lots of scattered showers and storms. We have already seen some scattered activity this morning. There will be more rain in the afternoon with heavy downpours at times. If you get caught under one of these showers, it will help cool the temperature. Otherwise, it will feel like the triple digits.
Through the evening hours, the rain chances go back down. I do not expect any rain after sunset. It should be a nice evening. Especially wherever we saw rain to help cool the temperature. However, it will still be very muggy.
Overnight, there will still be some cloud cover, but you should be able to see the stars in many places. Temperatures will cool down after sunset but will be warm and muggy. Wherever we saw rain has a chance to see some patchy fog in the morning.
Tuesday has a good chance to see more of the normal summertime storms. Especially in the afternoon. It looks unlikely that there will be any rain in the morning hours, so your morning commute should be fine. On your drive home in the evening, there will likely be a few storms around. It will heat up to the lower 90s before the rain should arrive to help cool the temperature down.
Not much will change for Wednesday and Thursday. There will be more afternoon showers and storms likely. At times there will be heavy rainfall and frequent lightning in the thunderstorms. Most of the rain will occur in the afternoon, but there could be a few morning showers as well. Rain chances will be slightly higher, ranging from 40-60%.
By Friday the rain chances will go back to 40%. Therefore, not everyone will see rain. The rain will be scattered, likely in the afternoon. There could be some local heavy rainfall as well. By the time sunset rolls around, the rain chances begin to drop back down.
The normal summertime weather pattern will continue into Labor Day weekend. If you’re making any plans, be sure to have an indoor plan alternative just in case. The rain will likely take place in the afternoon with hot temperatures.
Out in the tropics, there is no potential development the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean. We are nearing the peak of hurricane season, so always make sure you are prepared.
Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.