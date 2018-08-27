City launches Park Patrol Ranger Program

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Beginning on Friday, August 24, a new program that aids in developing responsibility, respect and care for others will launch at McMillan Recreation Center, on Goos Street.
The "Park Patrol Ranger" program is free to the public and is sponsored by the City of Lake Charles Recreation and Parks Department.
The park-based program will teach rangers how to contribute to one's own community and develop leadership abilities. Park Patrol Rangers can volunteer at any park in the city and will help keep city parks free from litter and in good repair.
Around the country, maintaining clean parks can be difficult. Helen Lewis, Asst. Director of Parks and Recreation is hoping that this program can help change the stigma.
"We're asking the community to come together and join in with us in taking ownership of their park and keeping it beautiful and keeping it clean so that they can enjoy it as well," said Lewis.
With the rapid development and continued growth expected in the lake area, Trudy Gehric, who's spearheading the program, says it's all about teaching responsibility at a young age.
"What we want to do is change that and go back to the beginning and teach the kids from a young age to take responsibility," said Gehric, "if the city offers this appreciate it, don't trash it."
While the program is geared toward kids, she says adults can be park rangers too. "They don't have to be a kid, they can be an adult that wants to participate and they can help mentor, there's always room for improvement of everything," said Gehric.
Park Patrol Rangers won't have to worry about gear. The city is giving them all the equipment they'll need including:
Badge
Safety Vest
Litter pick up tool
Gloves
Face mask
However, it's not only about the physical aspect of picking up trash. Through this program, the city is hoping that Park Patrol Rangers will be able to learn valuable leadership skills, responsibility, as well as respect for their environment around them.
"This is a way to teach kids from a younger age to be responsible," said Trudy, "Not that stigma of picking up trash is a bad thing."
Park Patrol Ranger meetings will take place each Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at McMillan Recreation Center. Individuals, families, students, and seniors are all welcome to join.
To participate, you must be at least 8 years of age. To register, visit in person at the center.
Community organizations who want to take part can become involved as well. For more information on the program, please contact Area Supervisor Trudy Gehrig at 337 491-1280 or email Trudy.Gehrig@cityoflc.us.
