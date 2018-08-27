9 applicants for Lake Charles Police Chief take civil service exam

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -The Civil Service exam for Lake Charles Police Chief was administered Wednesday, Aug. 22, and nine of the twelve original applicants participated.
Results are expected in one to two months. The Lake Charles Civil Service board will then certify the test scores for those who pass and a list eligible applicants will be sent to the mayor.
After interviews, a new chief will be selected for a six-year term.
The applicants who took the exam are:
- David Anders is currently employed with the Lake Charles Police Department as a Police Captain. He has 34 years of service with the department.
- Shawn Caldwell is currently employed with the Lake Charles Police Department as a Deputy Chief. He has 25 years of service with the department.
- Richard Harrell is currently employed with the Lake Charles Police Department as a Lieutenant. He has 23 years of service with the department.
- James Jones is a retired Lake Charles Police Department Officer who retired with 25 years of service at the rank of Lieutenant.
- Kevin Kirkum is currently employed with the Lake Charles Police Department as a Lieutenant. He has 29 years of service with the department.
- Robert McCauley is currently employed with the Lake Charles Police Department as a Lieutenant. He has 27 years of service with the department.
- Rickey Miller is currently employed with the Lake Charles Police Department as a Sergeant. He has 22 years of service with the department.
- Michel Pappillion is currently employed with the Harris County Constable Precinct 6 in Harris County, Texas. He is currently a Lieutenant with 34 years of experience in law enforcement.
- Samuel Wyatt is currently employed with Louisiana State University as the Director of Investigations. He has 22 years of service in law enforcement.
