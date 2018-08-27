Allen Parish woman accused of embezzling over $80,000

OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) -An Allen Parish woman was arrested on charges of theft after allegedly embezzling over $80,000, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office.
Laura E. Droddy, 45, of Oakdale, was charged with one count of theft over $25,000 and 5 counts of theft between $5,000 and less than $25,000.
Detectives with APSO began the investigation after a complaint was filed by the siblings of the Murry family in reference to missing funds. After further investigation, it was revealed that Droddy was the bookkeeper and she managed to embezzle over $80,000 over the course of two years.
Droddy was arrested in Rapides Parish and transported back to the Allen Parish Jail. Bond was set at $80,000.
